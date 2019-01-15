GARLAND, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a person suspected of leading officers on a high speed chase on the east side of Dallas. (Raw Video Below)

According to reports Garland Police tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation just before 3:00 p.m.

Garland officers told CBS 11 they originally made contact with the driver of a minivan during a traffic stop but he fled soon after.

Garland officials said they were in pursuit for about an hour before terminating the chase near Northwest Highway.

The suspect then pulled into a convenience store without officers behind him. He exited his vehicle apparently under the impression that he was not in danger of being captured; or at least not appearing concerned if he thought he would be captured.

Police said they were watching news media feeds and saw that the suspect was located by television chopper cameras at a 7-Eleven store on Abrams Street.

Shortly after entering the store, the suspect casually walked out of the store back towards the minivan.

In the meantime, Garland Police had reached out to Dallas Police who were able to make it to the location and surround driver with guns drawn.

The suspect complied and officers were able to take him into custody.

Garland Police headed to the scene.