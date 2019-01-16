ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Winner, winner, chicken dinner! A person who lives in Arlington is now $1 million richer!

Officials with the Texas Lottery say the person recently claimed a top winning prize in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game.

Officials say the game offers more than $90 million in total prizes and that the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.31.

The winning scratcher was purchased at the MMTJ Food Store, in the 2500 block of East Arkansas Lane.

It may be hard to try and get a loan though — the new millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.