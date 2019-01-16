Filed Under:$1 million, Arlington, dfw, Lottery, Lotto, Millionaire, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, scratcher, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Winner, winner, chicken dinner! A person who lives in Arlington is now $1 million richer!

Officials with the Texas Lottery say the person recently claimed a top winning prize in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game.

lottery Arlington Resident Wins $1 Million Prize On Lotto Scratch Ticket

Officials say the game offers more than $90 million in total prizes and that the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.31.

The winning scratcher was purchased at the MMTJ Food Store, in the 2500 block of East Arkansas Lane.

It may be hard to try and get a loan though — the new millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s