MIDLOTHIAN/CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – What started as an armed robbery and possible carjacking in Midlothian ended in Cedar Hill after a short police chase.

The incident began around 3:15 a.m. when police were called about an armed suspect who robbed the Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 67.

Officers sent to the scene located the suspect’s car and gave chase.

A short time later the driver of that car called police claiming that he’d been carjacked and ordered by the suspect to keep driving and not stop.

Eventually the driver exited the freeway in Cedar Hill and pulled into the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store near Belt Line Road.

At least one person was arrested, and the driver of the car was taken to the Midlothian Police Department for questioning.

No one at the truck stop or on the highway was injured.

