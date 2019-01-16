MIDLOTHIAN/CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed robbery in Midlothian followed by a possible carjacking and chase ended in Cedar Hill this morning.

It began when police were called about 3:15 a.m. about a suspect who pulled out a gun and robbed the Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 67.

Officers located the suspect’s car and gave chase.

A short time later the driver of that car called police to say he had been carjacked and was told by the suspect to keep driving and not stop.

The car involved got off the freeway in Cedar Hill and pulled into the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store near Belt Line Road.

At least one person was arrested, and the driver of the car was taken back to Midlothian Police for questioning.

No one was hurt.