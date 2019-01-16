DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly-released campaign finance reports in the crowded Dallas mayoral race show South Dallas businessman Albert Black Jr. raised the most money last year, $277,643.

Black entered the race last July, months before anyone else.

As of Wednesday, ten people have filled out state-required forms indicating they’re running for Mayor during the May 4 election.

Another candidate, philanthropist Lynn McBee, had the most cash on hand as of December 31 with $254,869.

She has spent $3,055 after raising $257,925 between December 7-31.

Black spent $138,070 and has $131,322 remaining in his campaign account.

The ten candidates hope to succeed Mayor Mike Rawlings who is term-limited and can’t run again.

Three other candidates who announced their mayoral campaigns before the end of the year also filed campaign finance reports:

Regina Montoya, who has recently served as co-chair for the Mayor’s Poverty Task Force received $85,675 in contributions and spent $30,610 between November 28-December 31.

After loaning her campaign $101,000, she had $154,087 in her account at the end of the year.

Design District developer Mike Ablon raised $104,450 and spent $65,836 between November 27-December 31.

He loaned his campaign $100,000 and had $138,613 in his account at the end of the year.

Former Dallas City Attorney Larry Casto raised $30,500 and spent $4,999 between December 3-31.

He loaned $50,000 to his campaign and has no money in his account as of the end of the year.

The other five declared candidates didn’t have to file campaign finance reports yet because they announced they’re running after the first of the year.

They include District 1 Dallas Councilman Scott Griggs, former Republican State Representative Jason Villalba, Dallas ISD Trustee Miguel Solis, Alyson Kennedy, a candidate for President in 2016 for the Socialist Workers Party and resident Miguel Patino.

On Wednesday, candidates could begin filing their city-required paperwork so they could appear on the ballot.

None of the candidates showed up in person Wednesday, which they are required to do along with 216 signatures of supporters.

They have until February 15 to do so.

While there are ten candidates so far, more could throw their hat into the political ring.

Two political observers say with this many people running, there are no front-runners because it is too soon to tell.

Many expect there will be a runoff between the two top finishers.