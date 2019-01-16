Comments (2)
Thursday, January 31 – 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
ISW Menswear
Got what it takes to be a contestant on the world-famous ‘Survivor?’ Then come on out and show us why!
Thursday, January 31 – 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
ISW Menswear
1621 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080
You’ll be in front of our audition cameras with a chance to show and tell us why you could be the next great ‘Survivor!
You must be 18 or older to audition. We no longer require passports at the first audition. Please see the other eligibility requirements as well here (pdf).
Tips:
Be outgoing and energetic!
Tell us why you would stand out as a great contestant.
Think about what you want to say BEFORE you enter the audition room!
See you there!
To whom it may concern:
My name is Victoria Mpistolarides and I planned on attending the open casting call auditions for Survivor in Grapevine, Texas at Sam Pack’s Five Star Subaru of Grapevine this Friday, October 21. Last Thursday October 13, 2016, I noticed the post for open casting call auditions on Survivor’s cbssurvivorcasting.com website and immediately sent them to my dad. The open call casting auditions in Texas for October 21st conveniently landed on my fall break, which was perfect because I am a college student at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. My hometown is Indianapolis, Indiana. So my dad and I book a nonrefundable flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Texas for Friday morning (October 21st) and a flight to return that night, since open call casting times were posted to be between 2pm and 6pm. As of minutes ago, I refreshed the open call casting page and the date has been changed from October 21st to November 4th. This is no longer a conveniency for me, especially after I already booked a nonrefundable flight from Indianapolis to Dallas-Forth Worth, solely with the purpose of attending open casting call auditions for Survivor. Can I request some information about why the dates changed? Is there a possibility that there will still be open call casting auditions for Survivor on October 21st? Or, at least, will the local CBS affiliates be in Texas that I can meet and audition? Buying a nonrefundable ticket to Texas from Indianapolis on my fall break home from school was risky, but I have been determined and persistent on auditioning for Survivor since I reached 18 years of age (I’m 20 now) and refuse to give up. As of now, I have a plane ticket to and from Texas on October 21st, the originally scheduled open call casting for Survivor, but nowhere to go and audition for because of the late notice date revision. If you could, please get back to me as soon as possible. It would be a shame if I just spent my past two summer’s savings to buy a plane ticket, rental car, and hotel room with the hopes of fulfilling my dream (auditioning and winning Survivor) and it all go to waste. Please let me know if there is anything we can work out for October 21st in Texas. Thank you in advance for your time and assistance.
Hi Victoria –
I’m in the same boat! I had a flight from Miami to Dallas booked and then the change. It’s a bummer. I’ve been a die hard since I was 15 when the show started in 2000 (you can do the math – haha) but keep your head up! If you’re there on November 4th ill see you then. Don’t give up!
Kevin