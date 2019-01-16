IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police released video Wednesday of two police motorcycles crashing into each other after the officers pulled out to stop two different traffic violators.

The officers were not seriously hurt.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 183 shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Irving Police Department originally reported the incident as a hit-and-run, but the investigation revealed that wasn’t the case.

Irving Police said the two officers were parked on the left shoulder of the road working traffic when the lead officer pulled out to pull over a white car in the left lane.

The second officer pulled out to pull over a red car in the center lane. As the second officer accelerated while driving on the shoulder, the lead officer and his violator slowed to pull over on the left shoulder.

Meanwhile, a the driver of black car in the left lane behind the white car violator hit the brakes and boxed in the second before he could get ahead to pull over the red car.

Thats when the second officer crashed into the lead officer.

The driver of the black car stopped in the roadway immediately, got out and checked on the officers then got back into his car. He then pulled out of the crash scene and over to the shoulder of the road, police said.