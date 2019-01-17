FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) — A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Abe Froman, the new addition is located at 3000 Crockett St., Suite 104.
It’s the newest place at the Food Hall at Crockett Row. The menu is listed on a chalkboard hanging on the wall and the personal pizzas are cooked in a brick oven. The signature pizza, Abe Froman, comes with a sausage-stuffed crust and ricotta cheese, with Parmesan and more sausage on top. Abe Froman also offers calzones.
The fresh arrival has gotten solid reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Karen K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 26, wrote, “Abe Froman is the highlight of the new Fort Worth food hall! This should be the first place you should check out!”
And Scott H. wrote, “Not bad. Overall a decent pizza. Dough was nice and fresh, but the middle got a little soft/soggy. The toppings were unique. The flavors didn’t all come together, but I can see this place getting better.”
Head on over to check it out: Abe Froman is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)