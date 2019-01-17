DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The adoptive mother of a 3-year-old whose body was found in a culvert in 2017 is due in court Thursday morning.

Sini Mathews, who is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, was arrested more than a year ago. She is expected to go before the judge and ask that her $250,000 bond be reduced.

Mathews is the mother of toddler Sherin Mathews. It was in October of 2017 when Sherin was reported missing. The child’s adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, had said she disappeared after he sent the little girl outside at 3 a.m., to stand by a tree, as punishment for not drinking her milk.

It wasn’t until two weeks later when the little girls body was found. After that discovery Wesley changed his story, claiming he “physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk” and that the toddler choked and after coughing for a while her breathing slowed. Wesley Mathews is charged with capital murder.

The charges against Sini Mathews center around investigators belief that on the night before the child was reported missing the woman left Sherin home alone for more than an hour, while the rest of the family went to a restaurant in Garland and ate dinner.

According to a police report, a dinner receipt showed one child’s meal was purchased and the waiter remembered only one child with Sini and her husband. The child with the couple is believed to have been their then 4-year-old biological daughter.

CBS 11 News talked with attorney James Whalen, who’s familiar with the case. He believes Sini Mathews bond is too high for the charge she’s been accused of.

“The case is a tragedy, but her husband is charged with that — not her. She shouldn’t be deprived of her freedom pending trial because of something her husband did,” he said. “She’s being accused of abandoning her child. That’s a state jail felony. Normally those bonds range from $1,500 to $5,000.”

If Sini Mathews is able to post the bond experts expect that she’ll be under house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.

The hearing, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.