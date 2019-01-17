To ease the burden of the current government shutdown, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Holocaust Museum are both offering free tickets to federal employees during the furlough period.

Federal employees are eligible for free tickets from now through mid-February at the DSO. Concerts during this period include:

· DSO on the GO Frisco – January 20, 2019

· The Music of ABBA – January 25, 26 and 17, 2019

· John Adams Conducts Adams, Debussy and Respighi – January 31, February 1 and 2, 2019

· ReMix: Alexander Kerr – February 8 and 9, 2019

· Opus 100: James O’Donnell, organ – Sunday, February 17, 2019

· DSO on the GO Denton – February 10, 2019

Tickets for the employee and a guest may be obtained in person at the Dallas Symphony Guest Services Center at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.*

Federal employees are also invited to visit the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance during business hours to view the permanent exhibition, One Day in the Holocaust: April 14, 1943 or the special exhibition, Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank. This special exhibition has a VR component that allows you to “virtually” visit Anne’s “Secret Annex.” **Guests must reserve a seat for the VR tour (available from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily and they must be 13 years or older).

Please visit http://www.dallasholocaustmuseum.org to learn more.

Museum Hours:

· Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m.— 5:00 p.m.

· Saturday – Sunday 11:00 a.m.— 5:00 p.m.

Each employee may receive a pair of tickets which may be picked up at the DSO’s box office or the Museum’s front desk.