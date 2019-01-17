(CBS 11) – The 80s were full of great dance songs and the song “Perfect Way” by dance/pop trio Scritti Politti will definitely not disappoint the dance song audience!

Formed in Leeds, Yorkshire, England in 1977 by Welsh singer/songwriter Green Gartside (vocals), the group also included David Gamson (keyboards) and Fred Maher (drums). They started as part of a post-punk trend that was happening but transitioned into more of a mainstream pop music group by the mid 1980s. They were very popular in the U.K. during the 80s. By the time the 90s came, music was changing and Gartside retired from music for a few years. They are still active today (with numerous personnel changes) but Gartside is the only original member of the band remaining.

“Perfect Way” was their only song to chart on the Billboard Top 40 in 1985. It was released on August 27, 1985 and was on the charts for 13 weeks, peaking at #11. On the American Dance chart, it got to #6. Written and produced by Gartside and David Gamson, running 4:02 on the Warner Records label, the lyrics go like this:

I took a backseat a backhander I took her back to her room

I better get back to the basics for you

You gotta conscience compassion you got away with the word

You gotta heart full of complacency too

I don’t have a purpose omission I’m empty by definition

I got a lack girl that you’d love to be

You want to diva a deduction you want to do what they do

want to do damage that you can undo

Apart from everyone away from your love

A part of me belongs apart from all the hurt above

I got a perfect way to make a new proposition

I got a perfect way to make a justification

I got a perfect way to make a certain a maybe

I got a perfect way to make the girls go crazy

The official video (which was probably seen on MTV and maybe VH-1 back then) shows the group performing the song in a recording studio.

Turn up the volume loud on this one!! You will hear this song on SIRIUS XM 80’s On 8 with the original MTV jocks: Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter, and Mark Goodman.