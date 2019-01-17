Filed Under:dfw, Gladys Knight, Midnight Train to Georgia, national anthem, Star Spangled Banner, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Halftime, Super Bowl halftime show, Super Bowl LIII, That's What Friends Are For

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LIII live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3. Kickoff time is 5:30 p.m. CST.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

