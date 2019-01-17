Filed Under:burning truck, DFW News, driver rescued, Drunk Driver, Haltom City Police, police chase, suspect arrested

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly-released body cam video from Haltom City Police shows the moments officers pulled a woman from a burning vehicle.

Police officers were chasing a drunk driver near Denton Highway when he hit a pickup truck which caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were able to get the driver out of the burning pickup.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The woman officers rescued suffered internal injuries and her condition is not known.  Police said she is 30 years old.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on charges of Intoxication Assault with Serious Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

Police said they will release his name after he goes before a judge.

