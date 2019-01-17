PLANO (HOODLINE) — A new specialty cinema has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called K9 Cinemas, is located at 1192 Greenway Drive.

You can now take your dog to the movies. However, this pup-friendly theater requires a bit more paperwork than a regular trip to the movies. According to the website, there are three “doggone rules,” which are owners must clean up after their dog; owners have to provide valid vaccination proof; and there is a maximum of two dogs per owner. After their owners sign a waiver, dogs must be kept on a leash.

There are concessions for both dogs and owners, while the humans also get bottomless wine on wine nights.

K9 Cinemas has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Michaela S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 7, wrote, “I’m obsessed! Had the absolute best time at the movies Saturday night at K9 Cinemas. This is a first of its kind and it’s going to be a hit. Of course, if you’re not a dog lover, this will probably not be your favorite spot. As a dog lover, I couldn’t get enough!”

Yelper Karly H. added, “Just driving out of K9 and had the best time. It’s fun to support local, but extra fun when you can sense the business owner is a genuine, kind-hearted person. In this case all of the above is true.”

K9 Cinemas is now open, so swing on by to take a peek. It’s yet to post its hours online.