ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rockwall are currently working a multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-30 in the city limits that has caused massive traffic delays in the area.

The wreck involved two 18-wheelers, one of which lost its load and is disabled. White powder was strewn about the road.

There were no serious injuries, however, the highway is shut down while crews work to clean up the food products on the road.

During this process, drivers must exit at FM 549. Police estimate it could take another couple of hours to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route if possible.