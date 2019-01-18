Dallas police say 12 squad cars were smashed with a sledgehammer early Sunday morning. (Dallas Police Association/Twitter)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school bus driver lost control of the wheel and overturned onto its left side after a car made an unsafe lane change on Loop 12 Walton Walker Thursday night in Dallas.

A car was hit by another vehicle as it changed lanes taking Loop 12 Walton Walker entrance ramp.

The car that was hit made an unsafe lane change striking a second car’s front left side. The driver lost control and veered over two lanes, striking the school bus.

The driver of the Bishop Dunne Catholic School bus said she saw white car driving into her lane through her mirror. She said the car had visible damage on its left side.

The white car struck the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control. The bus made a sharp, right turn and drove into a concrete divider wall before crossing all of the lanes to the right.

The white car spun several times before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

A fourth vehicle was in the far right lane. The driver said he saw the wreck through his rear view mirror.

The fourth vehicle sped up in an attempt to avoid the wreck; however, he also drove into the grass medium.

The bus flipped over onto its left side when it hit the grass medium.

The bus driver was dismissed from the hospital Friday morning in good condition.