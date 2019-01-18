GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Grapevine residents said the addition to a new commuter rail line has caused them to lose sleep because of the sound of bells they hear in their sleep.

These residents live near train tracks for the new TEXRail. The train runs through the area 42 times a day, and each time resident who live nearby said they hear the crossing bells day and night.

Martha Fussell, a resident, said she starts to hear the bells as early as 4 a.m. She said she hears them all day and all . night until 1 in the morning.

While it’s better than the train horns that blared during the testing period, she and other neighbors said they still can’t sleep.

The 27-mile rail line launched last week and goes to Fort Worth and DFW Airport.

Fussell is supposed to be in a quiet zone, but she said there’s nothing quiet about it.

She said she’s hoping Trinity Metro compensates them or changes the train hours; however, so far the only solution she’s found are earplugs.

I’m extremely tired,” said Fussell. “One night I couldn’t get back to sleep, didn’t have my earplugs in, so I only had like two and a half hours of sleep. You just can’t function during the day with only two and a half hours of sleep.”

Trinity Metro released a statement:

“Some homes along the TEXRail route were built close to the track, so the sound is going to be more noticeable to those residents. The bells are required by federal law to alert drivers and pedestrians that the crossing gates are closing. The sound is an important safety message reminder that a train is on the way.”