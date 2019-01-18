DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As many as 200 federal workers at Dallas Love Field were treated to hot dogs and hamburgers donated by members of the city’s aviation department during the partial government shutdown.

Department spokesman Chris Perry says Friday’s free lunch was meant to help TSA and Federal Aviation Administration workers at the Dallas-owned airport who are on duty but not getting paid.

Perry says members of the aviation department donated money or food to support the federal workers amid the government shutdown that began Dec. 22.

Perry says a grill was set up outside the terminal but inside the airport fence line. The food was provided in a break room used by federal workers on various shifts.

Perry says aviation department employees were just trying to help out “wherever we can.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)