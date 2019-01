FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Fort Worth early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 near Riverside Drive.

The victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MedStar.

There has been no word on what led to the crash as police continue to investigate.