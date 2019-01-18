Filed Under:Baby, Children, DFW News, Drinking, explosion, Nuby, Recall, Safety, Sippy Cup, Wow

BOISE, Idaho (CBSDFW.COM) – A Boise Idaho mom is on a mission to get a sippy cup off store shelves after she says it exploded in her face.

Dzevada Becirovic said she was pouring milk into her son’s cup — a Nuby no-spill insulated light-up sippy — when the lithium ion battery inside of it exploded.

Doctors treated Becirovic at the hospital for chemical exposure in her lungs and face.

“If it had been in his hands I really don’t even want to imagine what would have happened. If it choked me up that bad and burnt me, it could have taken a limb off of a child that little,” she said.

Now Becirovic is calling for a recall of the cup.

An attorney for Nnuby’s parent company said they don’t believe an explosion could have happened if the cup was being used properly.

They are investigating what happened.

