FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal records show one of the four accused bank robbers who led police on Thursday’s high speed chase with their car’s hood pinged to the windshield was recently released from federal prison for robbing several banks.

Cedric Burns, 40, is now charged with robbing the Texas Trust Credit Union in Hurst Thursday.

Federal court records show a judge sentenced Burns to more than nine years in federal prison on bank robbery charges in December of 2010.

Documents show Burns still owes the banks a total of $235 thousand dollars in restitution and is in default.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, he remained on supervised release by the feds since he left federal prison.

Burns and the three other suspects, Marcello Shofner, Precious Alexander and Antranette Canady appeared before a judge in federal court in Fort Worth Friday on charges of bank robbery and aiding and abetting.

The FBI said they may be tied to a total of six bank robberies recently, and agents dubbed them the, “Halo Bandits.”

Julie Deal, a waitress at the Harwood Cafe near the Texas Trust Credit Union, said she saw the suspect’s car speed away.

“We were just standing here and that gray car almost hit another car puling in and then they pulled out and went that way,” said Deal.

After seeing police, Deal said they watched the news.

“Oh my gosh, that’s that car,” said Deal. “It kind of clicked, that almost hit that other car.”

Burns will remain in custody after giving up his right to have a hearing next week in federal court that would have determined whether he could be released pending the outcome of a trial.

The other three suspects will have their hearings in court next Wednesday.