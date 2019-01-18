If you are regular reader of the Foote Files, you will often times hear me use the phrase, “crank up the volume on this song.” The song today is just that!

“The Boy From New York City” was first made popular by an R&B/soul/doo-wop group from Newark, NJ named The Ad-Libs. Members of the group were Hugh Harris, Danny Austin, Norman Donegan, Dave Watt, and female vocalist Mary Ann Thomas, who is the lead singer in the song.

John T. Taylor, who was a co-writer of the song along with George Davis, approached Red Bird Records owners Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller who then signed the group to the Blue Cat label that they owned. The song was released in December 1964 and reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of February 27, 1965. While the group continued to release songs, they never were able to enjoy the same success. Sixteen years later in 1981, the vocal harmony group Manhattan Transfer released their version of “The Boy From New York City” and reached #7 on the charts, their single most successful song for them as well as for the Ad-Libs.

Running 2:50, the lyrics go like this:

Ooh-wah, ooh-wah, cool-cool kitty

Tell us about the boy from New York City

Ooh-wah, ooh-wah, come on kitty (oh, yeah)

Tell us about the boy from New York City He’s kinda tall

He’s really fine (yeah, yeah)

Someday I hope to make him mine, all mine

Yeah, yeah

And he’s neat

And oh, so sweet

And the way he looked at me just swept me off my feet

Yeah, yeah Ooh-wee

You oughta come and see

How he walks yeah yeah

And how he talks

Ooh-wah, ooh-wah, cool-cool kitty (oh, yeah)

Tell us about the boy from New York City

