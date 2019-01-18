NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a month into Winter and North Texans will shed jackets for short sleeves on Friday, but the reprieve from the cold will be brief.

A cold front starts moving across the metroplex early Friday evening and with it comes a good chance for rain.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said, “There’s a chance for a few showers and storms this evening after 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., but they will be brief.”

The severe weather risk tonight includes the possibility for frequent lightning, quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. “You’ll probably hear the wind pick up overnight as it howls outside your windows,” Jamison said.

With the precipitation and temperatures dipping into the 30’s, there’s the chance for light snow flurries in the northern counties early Saturday morning, but there will be no accumulation because temperatures are expected to stay above freezing.

Despite the sunshine, it will be very cold and windy on Saturday and the frigid wind chill will make it feel even colder. “It’ll feel like it’s in the teens and 20’s all day,” Jamison said.

The low temperature on Sunday morning will hover around 26 degrees before warming into the upper 40’s.

The warmup continues through Monday – MLK Day – before another cold front moves in on Tuesday.