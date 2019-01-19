WEATHERSNOW IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    08:00 AMLucky Dog
    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:national weather service, North Texas Snow

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A powerful cold front that punched through North Texas last night brought a mix of rain and snow to parts of the area this morning.

Snow was reported from Irving into Denton, Collin and Wise Counties with some accumulations reported mainly on grassy areas or elevated surfaces.

The National Weather Service did not expect any significant travel impacts, although Sachse Police reported some issues on bridges in the early morning hours.

Forecasters said the snow will clear out but will be left by high winds and very chilly conditions the rest of the day.

Stay with CBS 11 and CBSDFW.com for the latest on this winter weather event.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s