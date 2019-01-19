DALLAS/FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A powerful cold front that punched through North Texas last night brought a mix of rain and snow to parts of the area this morning.

Snow was reported from Irving into Denton, Collin and Wise Counties with some accumulations reported mainly on grassy areas or elevated surfaces.

The National Weather Service did not expect any significant travel impacts, although Sachse Police reported some issues on bridges in the early morning hours.

Heavy snow falling in Sachse Area, some bridges and overpasses are icing over and decreased visibility due to snowfall use caution. — Sachse Police (@SachsePD) January 19, 2019

Forecasters said the snow will clear out but will be left by high winds and very chilly conditions the rest of the day.

Haven’t seen this in a while! Pretty good snow falling in The Colony. ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/DsiNu2U2ih — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) January 19, 2019

Stay with CBS 11 and CBSDFW.com for the latest on this winter weather event.