MANHATTAN, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber was very confident about his team before the season started; however, they’ve hit a little bump in the road after a few injuries.

After a 65-55 win over TCU Saturday and everyone healthy again, the Wildcats seem to be rolling once again.

“Right now we are hitting our stride and we are playing for each other,” said Wade. “We are playing at an all-time high and have lots of confidence.”

The win marked the Wildcats’ fourth straight after starting a rough 0-2 start in Big 12 play. TCU now has lost three of four.

K-State led from wire-to-wire for the second straight game as guard Barry Brown provided 10 points and Kamau Stokes ended with eight in the winning effort.

“It was a good team effort and we did a lot of good things,” said Weber. “We knew they were going to go zone, but I thought we had some good looks and the second half we got the ball where we needed to.”

The Horned Frogs couldn’t generate much offense with their second leading scorer, Kouat Noi, out with the flu. Alex Robinson led the team in scoring with 17 points. Desmond Bane finished with 16 and JD Miller had 11.

“That hurt not having Kouat in there, but we can’t make excuses,” said Jamie Dixon. “They are experienced and stuck to their game plan tonight.”

K-State took advantage of 18 TCU turnovers and scored 21 points off turnovers.

“Obviously we didn’t have the right game plan in place,” said Dixon. “That’s what they do and they played well. I take the blame on this one for not having our guys ready, but we must take care of the ball to win.”

Xavier Sneed took over the first two minutes of the second half with two alley-oop dunks as K-State led 43-32, their biggest lead of the game up to that point.

“I was just picking and choosing my spot,” said Sneed. “I was just taking what the defense was giving me.”

The Horned Frogs got back in the game within four at 47-43, but that was as close as TCU would get. The Wildcats led the entire first half led by Sneed who had eight points with four rebounds.

“We knew they were a good defensive team, but we have to play better,” said Bane.

K-State closed the half on a 9-3 run sparked by Wade’s 3-point play to give them a 37-30 lead at intermission.

