DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A car was cut off by another vehicle and sent into a concrete wall in an HOV lane Saturday morning in Dallas, police say.

Police said a black Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on 5600 Marvin D. Love Freeway around 2:30 a.m. when another vehicle caused it to collide.

The driver got out of his vehicle to wait for police.

A short time later, an alleged drunk driver in a gray Ford Escort collided with the Mitsubishi, causing the car to flip upside down.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Ford suffered multiple fractures to their legs and pelvis.

Both were sent to the hospital in serious condition. Their identities haven’t been released yet.

Police said they believe the driver was also under the influence of drugs. They’re still investigating.