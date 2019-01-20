UPDATE (10:17 p.m.) – Garland police said they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. SWAT entered the residence and found him in one of the rooms. Residents have been waiting for hours to get back inside their homes.

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police have spent hours trying to communicate with a suspect they believe was barricaded inside a house.

Police responded to the area of Basswood Trail, near Highway 66, and evacuated as many people in the neighborhood.

SWAT members and a negotiator used loud speakers and called and texted the suspect’s phone in hopes of getting him to come out voluntarily.

Police said it is believed this was a domestic incident between a husband and wife.

The husband shot his wife, according to police. She was rushed to a hospital.

Moments later, an adult nephew who also lives with the couple came out of the house unarmed.

Police are asking neighbors to stay in their homes and out of the suspect’s line of fire as they use a robot to try to get him out.

“This neighborhood presents a complex situation for us because it is a residential neighborhood with one street that only goes in and one street that goes out,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department. “We made a decision to not allow anymore traffic to come back inside the house. We have since evacuated and communicated with the houses surrounding the suspect’s location.”

Police said they still don’t know whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the residence. They also don’t know what caused it.