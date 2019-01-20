DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was rushed to the hospital after crashing into an apartment in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

A pickup truck hit the side of an apartment building located on Moulin Rouge Drive.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department tweeted photos that showed part of the upstairs railing fell on top of the pickup.

The department’s search and rescue team was called to help get the driver out of the truck

“The dude got behind us in his truck with the doors open going fast, going probably 60,” said Saul Santillan, a witness. “We hit the corner. We parked and he lost control and hit everything.”

The condition of the pickup truck driver hasn’t been released.

Police are still investigating the accident.