DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he was shot inside his apartment in southern Dallas County Sunday morning, police say.

Police responded to the apartments on the 8000 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway around 2:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an on-going investigation. Some people have been taken in for questioning.