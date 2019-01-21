COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver and passenger were killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 near Anna, northeast of McKinney Monday night.

The Department of Public Safety said preliminary information indicates a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on SH 121 north of Anna when the driver lost control.

Witnesses said the Camaro was in a passing zone and was passing another vehicle.

That’s when the driver of the Camaro lost control, went off the road and struck a tree around 7:30 p.m.

Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway was shut down to all traffic for hours.