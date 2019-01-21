DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot late Sunday evening in their backyard while three suspects were trying to rob them, Dallas police say.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 7100 block of Sierra Way at around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people, 36 and 60 years old, had been shot in the leg. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One of the victims told police that he was in his backyard when he was approached by three unknown people wearing all black. One of the male suspects pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the victims.

According to police, as one of the victims tried to run away, the suspect fired in his direction and shot him in the leg. The suspect then shot the other victim in the leg, as well.

Police say the three suspects ran from the scene without taking anything from the victims.

At this time, police have not released a description of the suspects.

