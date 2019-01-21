  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Senior Corporal Kevin Masters was arrested by Cedar Hill Police Monday for driving while intoxicated.

Cedar Hill Police said around 12:40 a.m. a driver traveling behind Masters reported Masters’ vehicle “almost hit a wall and was swerving in and out of its lane.”

Officers caught up to the vehicle and after seeing similar driving issues, officers pulled him over near Wintergreen Road and Highway 67.

Cedar Hill Police said Masters, who was off-duty, had his two children under the age of 15 with him.

Kevin Masters

Dallas Police said Senior Corporal Masters, 44, has been with the department since July of 2001 and is assigned to the Community Engagement Section.

He is on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

In a news release, the Cedar Hill Police department said it “is committed to keeping our streets safe from the dangers posed by intoxicated drivers; regardless of who is behind the wheel.”

