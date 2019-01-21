NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Secret Service agents and other Homeland Security employees working without pay in North Texas will be treated to free grilled cheese sandwiches from Ruthie’s Rolling Café Tuesday, as part of the food truck’s new initiative “Operation Feed the Feds.”

The rolling restaurant, in conjunction with Lyda Hill Philanthropies, will be traveling to federal buildings starting this week to give free meals to federal workers affected by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to work every day but not get paid for it,” said Ruthie’s owner, Ashlee Kleinert.

Furloughed workers will also be able to get a free sandwich during regular hours by showing a government ID.

Kleinert says she plans to keep feeding federal employees as long as the government remains shutdown.

“It’s not a lot. It’s a meal, but if everyone could do something, something little, it could end up being a lot of help,” she said.

In Plano, Minnie’s Food Pantry opened its doors Monday, when it’s usually closed, to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior by helping government workers in need.

“We drove an hour and 20 minutes just to get some food ‘cause we’re not getting paid,” said George Mercado, who came with his family.

“You’re running out of food and you’ve got to feed your family. It’s tough,” said Brandon Weaver, a TSA employee at DFW Airport.

Kleinert hopes more private businesses will join in the effort, as well, to support public servants serving this community.

“It does make us pause and think about these jobs and how important they are. We tend to take a lot of them for granted,” she said.

She wants federal workers to walk away with more than just a free meal, a reminder they haven’t been forgotten.

“Knowing that someone’s thinking about them and someone cares,” she said.

Ruthie’s Food Truck will be at the federal building on 125 E. John Carpenter Fwy in Irving Tuesday serving meals from 11:15 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The plan is for it to visit other federal buildings Wednesday and Thursday, but has not yet announced which ones.

You can find the food truck on weekends at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Anyone with an appropriate federal government ID will be served a free sandwich.