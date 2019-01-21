  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2012 silver Nissan Altima, Chili's, Disappearance, Emily Wade, Ennis, Jared Jones, Kentucky license, missing, Search Party Finds Body In Creek Matching Description Of Missing Ennis Mother, Shirley Wade

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Search volunteers found the body of a female matching the description of missing Ennis mother Emily Wade in a creek bed.

Chambers Creek was flooded the last night anyone saw Wade.

An autopsy is pending, but police said they believe flood waters may have swept her away. They still haven’t discovered Wade’s car.

The body will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and determination on the cause of death.

The Ennis Police Department said they wanted to “share their appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s