ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Search volunteers found the body of a female matching the description of missing Ennis mother Emily Wade in a creek bed.

Chambers Creek was flooded the last night anyone saw Wade.

An autopsy is pending, but police said they believe flood waters may have swept her away. They still haven’t discovered Wade’s car.

The body will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and determination on the cause of death.

The Ennis Police Department said they wanted to “share their appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade.