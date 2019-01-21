CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a bonus: a “super blood wolf moon.”

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won’t be another until the year 2021.

It was also the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse took more than three hours. Totality — when the moon’s completely bathed in Earth’s shadow — lasted an hour. During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood, moon turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

Wolf moon is a Native American term that describes the first full moon of the year.

In addition to the Americas, the entire lunar extravaganza could be observed, weather permitting, all the way across the Atlantic to parts of Europe.

One CBS 11 viewer shared a photo he took of the moon as seen in Dallas.

Take a look at THIS! Thanks to @CBSDFW viewer Brett Creider of Dallas for sharing this phenomenal photo of the #SuperBloodWolfMoon as seen from DFW. pic.twitter.com/TNTwHZiIK7 — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) January 21, 2019

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)