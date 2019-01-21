DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ distinctive skyline may not be as distinctive as we thought according to a national survey on people’s ability to recognize big city skylines.

According to the survey done by construction equipment rental company BigRentz, 40 percent of people surveyed who saw a photo of Dallas’ skyline said it was Dallas.

But 41 percent thought Dallas’ skyline was Houston’s.

Thirteen percent thought it was Los Angeles and 6 percent thought Dallas was Washington, DC based on the skyline.

Because Dallas is so well known for its night skyline, those who conducted the study said this suggests Americans are less able to recognize skylines without lights.

To see the cultural impact of skylines and their construction, BigRentz said it surveyed 4,000 Americans to see if they could identify the skylines of four cities including Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas and Los Angeles.

They tested participants with a skyline image and multiple choices and chose a mix of cities that are experiencing a construction boom as well as those known for having many construction projects.

They used daytime images of skylines that are focused mainly on the buildings.

Still, a combined 81 percent of Americans surveyed knew the Dallas skyline was from a Texas city.

To see the complete survey results, click here.