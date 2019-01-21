  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AFC Championship, Color Analyst, Football, NFL On CBS, social media, Tony Romo, Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – NFL on CBS color analyst Tony Romo is collecting MVP votes for his call of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Social media went crazy Sunday night over Romo’s call of the game as he showed his ability to read plays before they happened. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s work has been on display since he joined CBS in 2017 and was paired alongside lead play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

However, last night’s game grabbed the attention of viewers across the United States as the Patriots faced the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and the last game before the Super Bowl, not including the Pro Bowl.

Fans were in awe throughout the game as they listened to Romo analyze the game and correctly predict plays before the snap of the ball. Twitter was full of praise for the former quarterback.

Luckily for football fans, they will get to hear more from Romo before the season officially ends. He and Nantz will be calling Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

You can watch that game starting at 5:30 p.m. only on CBS 11 with pregame coverage running throughout the day.

“Have no idea who will win this Super Bowl, but I do know who the MVP will be… Tony Romo,” CBS 11 Sports anchor Bill Jones tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s