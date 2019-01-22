ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cricket stadium could be coming to Allen. It would sit inside an 80 acre development that Thakkar Developers calls Allen Sports Village.

Some who live near the proposed site at SH 121 and Alma are not happy about it. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they plan to voice their concerns.

The Homeowners Association of Fall Creek board member Fawaz Bham said the proposed site is behind his house. He learned about the developer’s plans last month.

“The stadium will probably be about a five minute walk,” Bham said. “The thing that caught everyone off guard is the fact that it’s a stadium. An open air stadium, 15,000 seats.”

The neighborhood is mainly concerned about the noise attendees will be making, the traffic they’ll create and parking problems.

“The 5,000 to 7,000 cars that are coming down for any of those events,” Bham said.

They’re also concerned about privacy, safety and security. They think those heading to the stadium might use their neighborhood for parking. They’re worried people could peer into a resident’s home.

On top of presenting their concerns to city council tonight, Bham and his neighbors will give suggestions for improvement, like adding a roof to the stadium.

“The plan is to further impress upon them the amount of residents that this is going to impact,” Bham said.

The city stresses right now, Allen Sports Village is in it’s beginning stages.

The City of Allen released the following statement:

“Allen is committed to creating a safe, beautiful and economically-stable community through our development process. For Allen Sports Village, this process is just beginning. Final approval will require a rigorous staff review, consideration by our Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately a vote by Allen City Council. We welcome and encourage our citizens to provide input during any step of this process, including public hearings.”

A spokesperson for Thakkar Developers said the company is committed to working with the City of Allen and the community to deliver a development that benefits the entire Allen community. They plan to do a lighting and sound study and want to add an access road from the highway into the complex. They’re also considering off-site parking and shuttle services for big events.

Thakkar Developers will be at Tuesday’s city council meeting, ready to hear from homeowners.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.