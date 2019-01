NEW YORK (CBS News) – New research suggests food options available at workplaces are likely doing no favors for Americans’ waistlines.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly a quarter of employed U.S. adults obtain food or beverages at work at least once a week. And those foods and drinks are typically unhealthy, often high in calories, sodium, added sugars, and refined grains.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊