ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old man and an eight-year-old child were identified as the victims killed in a single-vehicle crash on SH 121 Monday evening near Anna.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety say troopers responded to the crash at around 7:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Camaro was going northbound on SH 121 near Anna when witnesses say it lost control as it was trying to pass another vehicle.

The Camaro then went off the road and hit a tree. The driver, Chris Perkins, and the passenger, Kylan Krick, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both are from Whitewright.

The crash is currently being investigated by Texas DPS, and it is unknown why the vehicle lost control.