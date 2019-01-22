  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas jury determined a man who authorities said fatally stabbed a worshipper and wounded three others during a church service last year is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Corpus Christi jury issued its judgment Tuesday against 29-year-old Marco Moreno, who prosecutors said attacked the people during a service held at a home by Kingdom Acts Ministries.

Marco Moreno (Nueces County Jail)

A 61-year-old man was killed. Moreno was charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mental health professionals previously found that Moreno was insane at the time.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that a prosecutor had argued to the jury that Moreno worsened his psychosis by smoking marijuana.

Prosecutor Matt Manning contended that smoking the drug made Moreno criminally responsible, but the jury disagreed.

