Asdrubal Cabrera, free agent, infielder, MLB, Texas Rangers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A person familiar with the deal says free agent infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is pending a successful physical for the 33-year-old Cabrera, who split last season with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies has Powerade poured on him after his walk off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 2-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Texas is looking for a starting third baseman. Adrian Beltre retired after last season with 3,166 hits in 21 big league seasons, the last eight with the Rangers.

Cabrera played second base for the New York Mets last season before getting traded to Philadelphia, where he also played shortstop and third base. He is a .269 career hitter over 12 seasons that include time with Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Washington.

The Rangers finished the 2018 season in last place in the AL West division with a 67-95 record.

