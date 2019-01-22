(CBSDFW.COM) – This pop/rock quintet hails from Philadelphia PA and has had some moderate success on the Billboard 100 during their tenure, even though the highest ranking they ever had was at #18 for “Day By Day” in 1986.

The group consisted of: Eric Bazilian on vocals/guitar, Rob Hyman on vocals/keyboard, John Lilley on guitar, Andy King on bass, and David Uosikkinen on drums (other members include Fran Smith, Jr. and Tommy Williams. While a pop/rock group officially, they also used musical styles of reggae, folk, and new wave. The band is still active today, performing all over the world. But it was in the mid-1980’s where they first achieved commercial success.

The group charted three times from 1985-1986 and today’s blog features their debut song from 1985, “And We Danced”, off their debut album “Nervous Night.” It peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 but #3 on the Mainstream Rock charts. In Australia, it hit #6 and #9 in New Zealand. The group performed the song at a Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985 by the group.

Written by Bazilian and Hyman and produced by Rick Chertoff, running 3:48 on the Columbia Record label (at that time a division of CBS), the lyrics go like this:

She was a be-bop baby on a hard day’s night

She was hangin’ on Johnny, he was holdin’ on tight

I could feel her coming from a mile away

There was no use talking, there was nothing to say

When the band began to play and play And we danced like a wave on the ocean, romanced

We were liars in love and we danced

Swept away for a moment by chance

And we danced and danced and danced

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 80’s On 8 with Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, and Nina Blackwood.

You’re gonna love this song!