  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Recall, Auto Safety, car safety, dfw, Fuel Leak, fuel line, fuel pipe, Recall, Volvo, Volvo Cars

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Swedish automaker Volvo Cars says it is recalling 200,000 diesel vehicles worldwide because the fuel line may crack, saying it is “a preventive safety measure.”

Company spokeswoman Annika Bjerstaf says, “What may happen is that the fuel may leak out into the engine compartment over a long period of time.”

She says Volvo Cars “however, has not received any reports of incidents surrounding this.”

(credit: Chesnot/Getty Images)

Bjerstaf said Tuesday the recall covers the Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and their Cross Country versions. Also covered are the V70 and XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.

The Goteborg-based company says it is offering to replace the fuel line at no costs and owners have been notified.

There are more than a dozen Volvo dealership locations in Texas — three of them, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano, in the metroplex.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s