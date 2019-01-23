ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Justice of the Peace in Precinct 1, Chris Macon, confirmed Wednesday, the body of missing Ennis mother Emily Wade has been positively identified.

Her death was ruled accident as there was no trauma or evidence of foul play. Search volunteers found a body in a creek bed.

Chambers Creek was flooded the last night anyone saw Wade.

Police said Monday they believed flood waters may have swept her away. They still haven’t discovered Wade’s car.

The Ennis Police Department said they wanted to “share their appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade.

Police said the creek bed was known to be flooding the night Wade went missing.

The 38-year-old mother of a little girl was last seen the night of January 5.

She met a friend for dinner and was last seen driving away from Clay Street in her 2012 Silver Nissan Altima.

The car hasn’t been found.

Wade had told her mother she was going to meet a friend for food and drinks at his house that evening. But Wade, who was driving her mother’s car, never returned to their Ennis apartment.

For several days, volunteers searched a rural section of Ennis along Ensign Road, as it crosses Chambers Creek. Overflow from Bardwell Lake overwhelms the creek, and a flat bridge that crosses the creek is inundated with water.

Police believe Wade was trying to drive home, but made an errant turn, leading her down Ensign Road. Jared Jones, the father of Wade’s daughter, said Tuesday he believes she got lost on a dark, rainy night.

“I think that’s probably what happened. She doesn’t know the roads around here. I’ve seen that road so many times, you see the water, but don’t realize how deep it is. If she tried to cross it, the current runs hard through there,” he said.

Jones said Wade’s mother and brother are devastated by the death, but relieved that authorities don’t believe she was abducted or harmed criminally.

“It’s hard for any of us to believe it. i think we knew in our own minds the outcome after this long wasn’t going to be good, but we kept hope. We kept Hope everyday.”