FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – “I’m thinking somebody kidnapped my daughter and I’m never going to see her again,” said Nicki Howard.

Howard’s Toyota Camry missing, with her 13-year-old daughter, Hannah inside.

“I was just hysterical,” recalled Nicki.

Her car disappeared from the QuikTrip at I-35W and Basswood in Fort Worth.

Police say surveillance video shows a man getting into the car and diving away.

Hannah says she woke up when the car hit something.

Disoriented, she thought her mom was driving.

“They slammed into something. I thought it was my mom,” Hannah said. “I saw them just jump out of the car and I’m thinking, ‘why is my mom jumping out of the car?’ And so I jumped out, too and I went too and I was like mom, what are you doing?”

Hannah says she saw the man who stole the car jump into a white minivan that was following them.

She sustained scrapes and bruises after jumping into the the driver’s seat to get home.

“And then I got in my mom’s car and I just tried to drive after them. And then I crashed into that one…that roundabout,” she said.

“There’s a lesson in everything and there’s a blessing in everything, and I have to look at the positive that she’s here and she’s alive,” said her mother, Nicki.

Nicki said she was driving for Uber Eats when this happened. She says her car she was using to make a living is now totaled.

There have been no arrests in this case.