EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Euless are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred late Tuesday evening at apartment complexes within a four-block area.

Police say they are looking into three robberies and possibly a fourth that involve two males in their early to mid 20s approaching victims in the parking lots of those apartments.

The first robbery happened in the 800 block of East Ash where a person was approached inside a parked vehicle. The suspect demanded money at gunpoint. They got away with jewelry, a cell phone and credit cards.

Police say within eight minutes, they got a call about a second robbery in the 1200 block of Fuller Wiser at the Colonial Grand Apartments. The victim was walking to his apartment when the suspects stole his wallet at gunpoint.

About an hour later, police received a third call in the 1500 block of Bear Creek Parkway involving suspects that matched the previous descriptions. They didn’t get anything from this victim.

Police also believe there was a fourth robbery involving the suspects but have not released any information on that one.