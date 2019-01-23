DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two college roommates, survive a crash that trapped them underneath a semi-truck, and now their families want the driver responsible found.

Cassandra Lizardi and Kaylee Jensen, both 21, were on the way to get dinner the evening of January 13, when they were hit.

Both suffered fractures, head and back injuries so severe that 10 days later the two young women remain at Parkland Hospital.

The car they were riding in is totaled; with the driver’s side completely smashed in.

Deputies say they were Interstate-35E when a semi tractor-trailer changed lanes near the Dallas Tollroad and drove right on top of them.

The women’s car hit two other vehicles before it was over, but the truck driver kept going.

As Lizardi and Jensen’s families focus on their recovery, they are also asking for help, hoping someone on the highway that evening recorded video, and can share it with investigators.

“There’s been a lot of damage caused and the only ones suffering are the ones that are innocent. The guilty one, is just out there somewhere going about his life,” says Chris Jensen, Kaylee’s father.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) cameras are set up in the area, but do not record video.

The offending big rig is described as having an orange cab and a white trailer. Deputies have obtained some images of the crash, but are looking for clear video.

Cassandra’s brother, Bryant Aragon, is hoping someone else saw it and recorded. He said, “I know a lot of stuff is happening, but I know people have phones. I know people are always looking when accidents happen.”