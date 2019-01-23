FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Frisco has tentatively approved plans for a major development around one of its sports venues.

What will be called Roughrider Plaza will bring retail, offices and a hotel to undeveloped land around the Dr Pepper Ballpark, Stonebriar Centre and IKEA.

The city has been working for three years on an idea for the site and now Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission has given the go ahead for a proposal.

A large plaza with a lawn area will be surrounded by a restaurant, three retail buildings and three office buildings as well as parking garages to compensate for the parking lot that will go away to make room for the project.

The city bought the land for $6.5 million in 2015 and has been working on this idea for a plaza next to the ballpark ever since.

Eventually a 300-room hotel built by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi could become part of the development.

Roughrider Plaza will be designed with walkability a key component of it.