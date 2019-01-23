GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland animal services officer found a dozen sheep running loose in a neighborhood Wednesday.

The city tweeted out photos of the wayward animals, saying: “Never a dull moment in Animal Services. It sounded like a prank call but this is what a responding officer found…a dozen sheep 🐑 running loose in a Garland neighborhood. Yest. they had to make room for a #pig. 🐷#GarlandTX #barnAnimals #animalLovers

The officer also encountered a pig.

There was no word on whether any citations were issued to the animal’s owners.

No humans or barn animals were hurt in the incident.